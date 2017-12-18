Home Indiana Senator Merritt Pushes For Bill to Create Tougher Penalties For Drug Dealers December 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A new bill being drafted right now would create stiffer penalties for drug dealers in Indiana. The goal is to keep dealers convicted of certain crimes behind bars for at least a decade.

State Senator Jim Meritt is the one behind this new bill being drafted. He says the bill would give harsher penalties for dealers who are caught selling fentanyl.

The bill would give mandatory 10-year sentences to those dealers. It would also hold dealers accountable when they sell to an addict who overdoses and dies.

Right now, Indiana doesn’t have a mandatory minimum sentence for offenses like this on the books. 2018 is a non-budget year for the state meaning no additional funds will be used to fight the drug epidemic.

As a result, sheriffs like Johnson County’s Doug Cox says new laws will only help their efforts to keep high-level dealers off the streets.

“The longer they spend incarcerated, the less the likelihood that they`re going to sell drugs to individuals out here on the streets, and/or harm any more of our children,” says Cox.

Senator Merritt says, “It says to big-time drug dealers, do not come in our communities.”

One caveat of this proposal is that with longer sentences comes the concern of adding to the problem of jail overcrowding.

Senator Merritt said he plans to file the bill sometime this week and hopes to have it passed this session.



