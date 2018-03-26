Home Kentucky Senator McConnell Introduces Bill to Legalize Hemp March 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell returned home to Kentucky to announce plans to introduce new legislation to legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity.

McConnell says the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 will remove hemp from the list of controlled substances. It will also remove other barriers that have stifled the industry and will also create federal grants for research.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will allow growers to produce up to 12,000 acres of industrial hemp for research purposes.

McConnell says, “In 2014, in getting the pilot project option in the farm bill, there was a lot of discussion about what is this? Is this the same as the illicit cousin? I think we’ve moved past that. I think most members of the Senate now understand it’s two very different plants. There may be some continued discussion of that but I think most everybody over the last, course of the current farm bill now understands that this is a totally different plant.”

Right now, there are 57 processors in the bluegrass and McConnell hopes Kentucky becomes the country’s leading hemp producer.

States would be in charge of regulating the crops.

