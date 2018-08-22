Home Indiana Evansville Senator Joe Donnelly’s Campaign Releases Statement in Response to Trump Visit August 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Senator Joe Donnelly and his team have released a statement in regards to President Trump holding a rally in Evansville next week.

President Trump has said he will be talking about voting for Mike Braun in his race against Donnelly for the U.S. Senate while at the Ford Center next Thursday.

Peter Hanscom, Joe Donnelly’s Campaign Manager, released the following statement on behalf of the campaign:

Joe has had 22 of his proposals signed into law by President Trump because he’s always willing to work with any president who has a good idea to help Hoosiers, but he’s never been, and never will be, a rubber stamp for ideas from any Administration that are wrong for Indiana. Hoosiers are happy to have President Trump in Indiana, but when he leaves, they’ll still want a Senator like Joe who always puts them first.

Doors open at 4:00PM at the Ford Center on August 30th for President Trump’s rally.

