Senator Joe Donnelly Meets Supporters In Evansville

Candidates are making a final push before voters head to the polls next Tuesday. Indiana incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly stopped in Evansville for the second time in two weeks. One of the closest watched races in the upcoming midterm elections is the Indiana Senate race. Therefore, it is no wonder Joe Donnelly is touring Indiana and making another stop in the tri-state.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Hoosiers will make a decision that could ultimately alter the party majority in Congress. Senator Donnelly says he is not just for the Democratic Party; he’s for the people.

Senator Donnelly was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and is facing Republican challenger Mike Braun in the upcoming midterms.

The focus of today’s campaign stop was encouraging voters to get out and make their voices heard.

“Your vote is your voice, and this may be the biggest election of our lifetimes and so, you know I can’t control the weather, but you have the opportunity to make sure that whatever happens in the years ahead that you were part of determining what it was. And you’d think in the sacrifices made by so many to our country who fought overseas, who put their lives on the line, who lost their lives to save this nation, the least we can do is to vote,” says Donnelly.

Indiana Secretary of State candidate, Jim Harper, joined Donnelly at today’s event. Local candidates also took the stage to be recognized for their involvement.

Election day is Tuesday, which means the only day left to vote early is Saturday, November 3rd. Two Evansville polling places you can cast your ballot are Northeast Baptist Church and Cedar Hall School. Both locations will be open from 8 AM to 3 PM.

