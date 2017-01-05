44News | Evansville, IN

Senator Donnelly Receives Medal For Distinguished Public Service

January 5th, 2017 Indiana

An Indiana lawmaker is being recognized for his public service. Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly is receiving the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service from the U.S. Navy.

Rear Admiral Craig Faller awarded Donnelly with the award. He received the award for his dedication to ensure that the U.S. Armed Forces and Hoosier service members have the resources and preparation they need to successfully complete any mission.

This is the highest award a private citizen, politician, non-career Federal employee, or foreign national can receive from the department.

