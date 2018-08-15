Home Indiana Senator Donnelly Meets Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court Pick August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Senator Joe Donnelly recently met with President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the nations capitol.

44News spoke to Donnelly ahead of his meeting with Judge Kavanaugh. Donnelly said he was going to be looking over Kavanaugh’s work and listening to Hoosier voters.

Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the highest court after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would be retiring in June.

On August 14th, Vice President Mike Pence was in Ohio for a campaigning event. At the event, Pence talked about the importance of getting Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Comments

comments