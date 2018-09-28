Home Indiana Senator Donnelly Announces Opposition to Kavanaugh’s Nomination September 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly has announced that he opposes Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the supreme court.

In a statement issued on September 28th, Senator Donnelly said, in part, that the allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible.

The Senator also says he has reservations about nominating Judge Kavanaugh to this lifetime position, as that the information necessary for his nomination has not been gathered.

Senator Donnelly’s full statement can be read below:

I do not view Supreme Court vacancies through a partisan lens, which is why I have used the same thorough process to evaluate nominees regardless of who the president is at the time. That was the case regarding the nomination of Judge Garland and also when I voted for Justice Gorsuch, who was President Trump’s first nominee. It has remained my approach with Judge Kavanaugh. As I have made clear before, sexual assault has no place in our society. When it does occur, we should listen to the survivors and work to ensure it never happens again. That should not be a partisan issue. My job as a Senator is to gather as much information as I can to make the best-informed decision. The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible. In the interest of getting as much information as possible, I believe the allegations should be investigated by the FBI. I have deep reservations about Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to this lifetime position and, as I stated, we have been unable to get all the information necessary regarding this nomination, despite my best efforts. Only 113 people have ever served on the Supreme Court, and I believe that we must do our level best to protect its sanctity. While I would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee for this critically important position, if Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it.

Comments

comments