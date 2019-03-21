Senator Braun Visits Evansville

Jasper native and Indiana’s freshman Senator Mike Braun returns to the Tri-State Thursday. While the U.S. Senate is in recess Braun is traveling around Indiana meeting with voters around the state.

His visit is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “Freshman Forum” event series. He’ll be meeting with business leaders around the state starting with the Southwest Indiana Chamber in Evansville.

Among the topics, he discussed at Thursday’s chamber event road construction projects and how they will help the state continue to grow and improve.

Sen. Braun says, “Thank goodness Indiana had the fortitude and the vision to do what we did in seventeen and the only disadvantage is we see road construction and repair everywhere, but we made the hard decision to do it. So, I want to let them know that I am going to be a disciple for all the good stuff that’s there but not be afraid to speak up on things I think need great improvement.”

Braun is also the keynote speaker for Thursday’s Vanderburgh County Lincoln Day Dinner.

That event gets underway at the Evansville Country Club at 6:30 p.m.

