Senator Braun Is Ready to Tackle Issues on First Day

One day after being sworn into the United States Senate Jasper native Senator Mike Braun says the day was unlike any other.

Sen. Braun says, “Yesterday was a culmination of in my mind where you become officials after a long campaign and it was kind of an all-inspiring moment to walk down the Senate aisle and get sworn in by Vice President Pence.”

Sen. Braun will be spending the next six years in his office at the Russell Senate Office Building where he will join his fellow Republicans in working on a deal to reopen the federal government.

“You know I’ve made it and we’re getting a good team put together and I’m anxious to see what you can get done,” says Sen. Braun.

Infrastructure, border security, and the cost of health care are among some of the issues Braun says he plans to tackle during his time in office.

In the short term, Sen. Braun plans on getting to know everyone he will be serving with on both sides of the aisle.

“It’s a great honor to be elected and I feel a great responsibility to do a great job for Hoosiers and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got,” says Sen. Braun.

Friday, Senator Braun announced his assignment to serve on the following committees:

Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry Committee

Committee on the Budget

Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pension

Environment & Public Works Committee

Special Committee on Aging

