Senate to Vote on Public Funded Abortions Bill in Illinois

April 26th, 2017 Illinois

A bill to lift potential restrictions on abortions is awaiting Senate approval before heading to the governor’s desk in Illinois. The restrictions include abortions funded by Medicaid and state employee health insurance.

Democrats are hoping to convince more lawmakers to make sure House Bill 40 passes the Senate. But most Republicans oppose a portion of the bill that would use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions.

Governor Bruce Rauner does have the power of “an amendatory veto”. That would allow him to make changes to the bill then have the General Assembly vote on it.

