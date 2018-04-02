Home Kentucky Budget Plan Passes Kentucky Senate, Heads to House April 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Thursday was supposed to be the final day of the legislative session before Governor Matt Bevin’s two-week veto period. However, lawmakers decided to return to meet on the state’s budget Monday.

As educators rallied outside, the state Senate passed separate revenue and budget bills. The revenue bill imposes the state’s 6 percent sales tax on services including automotive repair, pet care for small animals, and lower resident’s taxable income to the state to about 5 percent.

The budget bill Senators also passed largely restores education funding.

The House is expected to vote on both bills Monday.

