Senate Panel Slashes Proposed Pre-K Funding Increase

A powerful Indiana Senate Panel slashed a proposed funding increase for a state program that sends low-income children to preschool. But this jeopardizes a major pillar of Governor Eric Holcomb’s agenda for pre-K.

During his campaign, Gov. Holcomb said he planned on seeking more funding for the “On My Way Pre-K” program. Right now, it gives 2,300 underprivileged children in five Indiana counties, including Vanderburgh County, a preschool education. It currently has $10,000,000 invested.

Holcomb decided to only propose doubling the investment to $20,000,000. But the Senate Appropriations Committee cut the increase to just $3,000,000, and put aside $1,000,000 for a pilot program for at home pre-K.

A spokesperson for Holcomb said in a statement that the governor “looks forward to working with lawmakers to advance a responsible expansion that will benefit more children from low-income families.”

