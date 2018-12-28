Home Indiana Senate Leader Pushes for Hate Crime Bills December 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A top statehouse Republican is using a parliamentary maneuver to bottle up hate crimes legislation.

This deals a potential setback to those wanting to remove Indiana from the list of five states that have not adopted a hate crime law.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says he will assign all hate crimes bills to a committee he controls. He says the bills will remain there until the Senate GOP Caucus has time to fully discuss each proposal.

Bray also left open the possibility that Senate Republicans may decide against moving forward on any hate crimes measure.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said passing a hate crimes bill is a top priority in the 2019 Legislative agenda which begins Jan 3rd.

Only Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Wyoming, and Arkansas do not have a hate crimes law on the books.

