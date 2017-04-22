Home Indiana Indiana Senate and House Pass Two Year State Budget April 22nd, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Legislature wrapped up its session early Saturday morning in Indianapolis, paving the way for several new laws to be put in place. The biggest move, both the Senate and The House passed the two year state budget.

The budget will boost yearly infrastructure spending by about $1.2 billion. The agreement also gives the Governor a $9 million dollar increase for a Preschool program for low income families. The overall budget is $32.2 billion and is set for the next two years.

When it comes to education the budget increases funding for K through 12 by $345 million over two years. It also provides $30 million a year for the Teacher Appreciation grant program. That program gives cash stipends to high performing teachers in the state’s public schools. The budget plan also increases state university operating funds by 1.25% in 2018 and 2.5% in 2019.

The road funding planning includes tax and fee increases that drivers will pay to help fix roads and bridges around the state. The plan includes raising the fuel tax by 10 cents a gallon and adding a new $15 dollar vehicle registration fee. It allows Governor Eric Holcomb to implement tolling on state highways. Overall this road funding portion of the budget is expected to pump an average of $1.2 billion back into Indiana’s infrastructure.

When it comes to extending Indiana’s pre-school pilot program Governor Holcomb says this budget plan will help thousands of low income Hoosier families. right now, this program reaches 5 Indiana counties including Vanderburgh County. The new plan adds 15 more counties and increases funding for the On My Way Pre-K program by $9 million. It also sets aside $1 million for an online preschool program.

Another part of the new plan headed to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk includes replacing the ISTEP exam by 2019. This bill sets parameters for the new “I Learn” test and gives more flexibility to the state school board about how the test will function. It also allows individual school districts to change how ISTEP exam scores factor into teacher evaluations.

