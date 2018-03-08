Senate Candidate Luke Messer Visits Evansville

One of several men running to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate made not one but two stops in Evansville Thursday. Congressman Luke Messer visited students at the signature school before heading over to Berry Plastics.

While meeting with the students Messer spoke with them about their studies. He says he’s hoping to make it so that every student can have the chance to study at schools like the signature school.

Messer says, “Educational opportunity is the key to America’s future. It’s exciting to be here with all these great kids that are trying to build a better life for themselves and we just need to work hard as a nation to make sure every kid in America has the chance to go to a school like this signature charter school.”

There are six men running in the Republican Primary on May 8th.

Besides Messer, Congressman Todd Rokita and former State Rep Mike Braun are vying for the Senate seat along with Andrew Takami, Andrew Horning, and Mark Hurt.

