Senate Bill Could Overhaul Indiana’s Civil Forfeiture Law

A bill in the Indiana House would overhaul the state’s civil forfeiture law.

Right now, even if prosecutors don’t file charges against someone, that person could still have forfeiture issues.

Currently, in Indiana you do not have to be convicted of a crime for property to be seized under civil forfeiture.

Police only have to prove ‘more than likely’ or a 51 percent chance a crime was committed to seize items.

If Senate Bill 8 were to pass, it would require a criminal conviction and a person would have to be found guilty, or enter a guilty plea, before items could be taken.

“They would have to prove that a person has been convicted of the crime associated with the forfeiture,” said Andrew Pittman, partner at Danks and Danks. “And they would have to prove by clear and convincing evidence not only that the conviction has occurred but also that the property is rightly subjected to forfeiture as a result of that conviction and that the forfeiture is proportionally appropriate.”

In the last two years more than 12 states have seen some type of civil forfeiture reform. Senate Bill 8 is currently in committee.



