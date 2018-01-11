Home Indiana Senate Bill Could End Ban on Drug Offenders Receiving SNAP Benefits January 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

More Hoosiers could soon be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The food assistance program could be available for Hoosier drug offenders who are currently banned from enrolling.

Some Hoosier lawmakers say it’s a way to fight the opioid epidemic and help people with drug problems break the cycle. State Senator Mike Bohacek wrote Senate Bill 11 which would eliminate a ban on drug felons who qualify for SNAP.

The bill moved through committee Thursday.

If passed, drug offenders could start to benefit from the program this summer, and be the reason to overcome an addiction.

“They are lost and hungry and may use again, and their tolerance is low and they may die. That`s why we need to make sure people every ability to succeed once they leave incarnation,” says State Senator Jim Merritt.

Senate Bill 11 could be discussed by the full state Senate as early as next week.



