Senate Approves State Spending Plan

There are no new taxes in the latest version of Kentucky’s next budget which passed the state Senate Wednesday. House bill 200 has money set aside for law enforcement, social workers, foster and adoption services.

The bill also funnels record amounts of money into “per student” funding for schools and transportation.

There’s also a pivot toward performance-based funding for the states eight public universities while ensuring funding for Western Kentucky University and Northern Kentucky University are in line with the states other six universities.

Also, approved Wednesday was an amended legislative budget and judicial budget.

All three bills now go back the House so it can review the Senate changes.

