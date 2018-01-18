Home Indiana Senate Approves Indiana Cursive Writing Bill January 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A senate bill requiring Indiana students to learn cursive writing passed the Senate Thursday. It now moves on to the Indiana House.

Senate Bill 8 requires each school corporation to include cursive writing in its curriculum. This would include charter schools and non-public elementary schools.

A similar bill passed the Indiana Senate in 2017 but it died in the House. Cursive Handwriting became optional in 2011 after the Senate tried to comply with common core state standards

