Home Kentucky Senate Approves Bill to Revamp Workers’ Compensation System March 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that supporters say is crucial to workers’ compensation rights. The measure follows a state supreme court ruling in 2017.

That ruling said the state could not terminate workers’ comp benefits once an injured worker qualifies for social security.

This measure, House Bill 2, would limit benefits to workers with certain injuries to a 15-year period with opportunities to renew those benefits after.

It now goes back to the House to go over changes the Senate made.

Comments

comments