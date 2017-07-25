Home Indiana Sen. Young, Donnelly Looking to Hire 2 Hoosiers to the USDA July 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Senators Todd Young and Joe Donnelly are looking to hire two Hoosiers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The positions include Director of the Farm Services Agency and the Director of Rural Development. Both are state-level positions within the USDA.

After the senators review the applications they will recommend their pick to President Trump, who will make the final decision.

The Director of the Farm Services Agency administers its programs in the state. It also administers purchase and operation loans and some disaster programs.

The Director of Rural Development oversees housing and community facilities programs, business programs, and utilities programs.

If you’re interested in applying for the job, you must send cover letters, resumes and up to three letters of recommendation to nominations@young.senate.gov no later than August 18th.

