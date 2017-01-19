Sen. Tomes Proposes Protest Bill, Met with Backlash

It’s a bill meant to keep the streets clear during protests but some say it’s a threat to freedom of speech.

Indiana State Senator Jim Tomes has filed the bill, which was heard in a committee hearing Thursday. The measure would mean police could use, quote, any means necessary to break-up crowds that block traffic during protests.

Sen. Tomes says he got the idea after seeing several huge protests across the country where major highways were shut down. He just wants emergency responders to be able to get through and for businesses to be able to operate.

Some say the bill infringes on people’s first amendment rights and could be used to justify police using excessive force to break up those crowds.

But Sen. Tomes says he trusts law enforcement to make the right call.

“They make decisions and they know what to do, what steps to take they know what’s required to rectify the problem,” said Sen. Tomes.

The Indiana Senate committee that heard the bill put it off until a later date. One senator said it probably wouldn’t survive committee without some changes.

