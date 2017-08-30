Sen. Todd Young’s ‘Academy Days’ Held in Evansville

Indiana Senator Todd Young wraps up ‘Academy Days’ in Evansville, Wednesday night.

The event is an information session for students interested in attending a U.S. Military Service Academies. Sen. Young started his ‘Academy Days’ tour when he was a congressman, and says it caught the interest of a lot of people who had never heard of the service academies.

At the event, Sen. Young spoke candidly to the students about his personal experiences of being in the U.S. Naval Academy and guiding them on how to choose one to attend themselves.

“It was really hard, it’s challenging academically, physically, often times emotionally,” said Sen. Young. “That’s what creates great leaders on the back end and that’s not necessarily the college experience a lot are looking for.”

For more information on ‘Academy Days’ click here.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments