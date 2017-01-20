Home Indiana Evansville Sen. Taylor Joins UE Students For No Hate In Our State Event January 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

No hate in our state. State Senator Greg Taylor joined students at the University of Evansville to discuss a bill to create a Hate Crimes bill in Indiana. Some call it a bias-motivated Hate Crime bill.

Sen. Taylor and other community members held a panel to talk about getting this bill passed, and eventually make it a law. Indiana is one of five states that does not have a bill like this in place something the senator wants to change.

Sen. Taylor says, “But coming down here to southern Indiana from the big city Indianapolis and talking to people about this really gives me encouragement it encourages me to go back to the Indiana General Assembly with more vigor and more dedication to this thing.”

Senator Taylor says he is working with both sides of the aisle on this measure and is confident a resolution can be passed this year.

Comments

comments