Sen. Rand Paul Filing Civil Suit Against Neighbor
June 26th, 2018

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is still going back and forth with his neighbor. Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, admitted to tackling the senator while mowing his yard back in November.

Boucher pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a month in jail and a $10,000 fine. Now Paul is suing Boucher for physical pain and mental suffering.

Paul suffered multiple fractured ribs and claims he’s been deprived of his enjoyment of life.

Boucher says his actions were brought on after Paul repeatedly stacked yard debris near a shared property line.

