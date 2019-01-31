Sen. McConnell Against Election Day Becoming a Holiday

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is accusing Democrats of playing politics, after the group introduced a bill that could potentially make Election Day a national holiday.

House of Representatives 1 would also stop the purging of voter rolls, require presidential and vice-presidential candidates to release their tax returns, and it would push states to redistrict commissions.

Many Democrats feel the current system creates and unfair advantage for the Republican party.

“A brand new week of paid vacation for every federal employee who’d like to hover around while you cast your ballot? A Washington-based taxpayer subsidized clearinghouse for political campaign funding? A power grab that is smelling more and more like exactly what it is,” Senator McConnell said.

