Sen. Joe Donnelly Meets With Evansville Voters Before May Primary May 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Before the contentious May 8th Primary in Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly is meeting with Hoosier voters in Evansville. He stopped by Doc’s Sports Bar for his final event before the election.

He’s been touring the state for the last week meeting with Hoosiers to hear their concerns. While Donnelly isn’t facing any competition for his seat on the democratic side next week he’s getting ready for a tough race in November.

“The best ideas I get on the road are from Indiana, and bringing those back to Washington. There’s so much better wisdom in Evansville than in Washington D.C., and in southwest Indiana than in Washington D.C. So it’s a chance to meet everybody and talk to them,” says Donnelly.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side two current U.S. congressmen, Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, and former state representative Mike Braun are facing off in the primary.

The winner will face Donnelly in the general election this November.

