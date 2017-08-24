Home Indiana Evansville Sen. Donnelly Helps Put Together Backpacks At The Food Bank August 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly makes a stop in Evansville to visit with volunteers at the Tri-State Food Bank. It was part of day five of his Hoosier Highways RV Tour – a chance for Donnelly to listen to the concerns of Hoosiers from every corner of the state.

While he was at the food bank, he helped put together backpacks for the food bank program, which helps local kids with afterschool meals.

Sen. Donnelly said, “The foods are placed in their own backpack. So when they go home, they can’t be picked on by other kids who are saying ‘hey what’s wrong at home that you have to get food’ and that kind of thing. And what this does is helps to nourish not only that child, but if there is another child in the family, to help nourish them.”

Sen. Donnelly also stopped in Boonville and met with members of the United Mine Workers in Boonville. There, he talked about efforts to secure pensionsa and healthcare for those workers.

Comments

comments