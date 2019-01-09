Seminar Plans to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing criminal problems in the United States and one Kentucky county is taking matters into their own hands to address it.

“We have to open our eyes. We have to be willing to do something,” says Cynthia Nunn, Marsha’s Place nurse manager.

Marsha’s Place in Henderson is hosting a seminar Thursday to raise awareness about the increase of human trafficking in the Tri-State.

“We just felt like we needed to do something,” says Nunn. “We weren’t sure exactly what. We knew we couldn’t keep our eyes closed and keep pretending like this was not happening just because we were in little Henderson, Kentucky.”

Open to the public, it will be a chance to educate, inform, and have a unified plan for the community as a whole.

Nunn says there are more sex trafficking victims in Henderson than many believe, and it’s time for change.

“The awareness is a huge piece because a lot of people in our community do not think that this is happening here,” says Nunn.

Officials say they’ve noticed more cases throughout Henderson.

“I don’t think we have a large, large number of them, but it has hit the area and we have seen it and never used to,” says Det. Shannon Troutman, Henderson Police Department.

A common misconception–sex trafficking only happens in major cities.

“I think so many of the kids that I’ve seen in the cases or even the young adults, like I said they are promised things to get them wrapped into it,” says Troutman. “All it is, once again, a plot to bring them in and once they have them, they have them.”

Attorney General Andy Beshear will also be at the seminar and is fighting the modern day form of slavery.

He says the seminar could save a life.

“The difference they could make in someone’s life is hard to put into words,” says Beshear. “They can save someone’s life. So, I hope when we’re done with this training that we have given people the tools to not only know when to call and who to call, but to spread that throughout the community.”

More than 150 people are expected to attend the meeting Thursday at One Life Church in Henderson. Although that seminar is filled, Marsha’s Place officials say they plan on holding another seminar later in the year.

For more information click here.

Comments

comments