Seminar to Help Businesses Prepare for Eclipse May 30th, 2017

Businesses in south central Kentucky are gearing up for a boost thanks to this summer’s total eclipse.

The city of Hopkinsville is teaming up with the Christian County Chamber of Commerce for a training seminar.

It’s set for May 31 from 8am to 10am at the Murray State Regional campus in Hopkinsville.

The seminar will help businesses plan for the eclipse, including accommodations, safety and coordinating high traffic areas.

