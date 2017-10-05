Home Indiana Seminar Held Discussing Challenges of Warrick Co. Family and Youth October 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Another great project to help those in need this time in Warrick County.

The Indiana Youth Institute is teaming up with the Warrick Community Foundation that aims to help teachers, parents and students learn about the challenges some families in Warrick County are facing.

The groups want to try to put an end to the effects of poverty and addiction, which can lead to criminal behavior and abuse.

Organizers of this conference hope it touches a nerve with people who want to make the community a better place.

“A lot of the things that we’re seeing now, what my school resource officers are telling me, LSD, or acid is on the rise. Heroine is on the rise. We’re seeing a lot of thieves, a lot of petty crimes,” says Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse.

Kruse spoke to the crowd about the current challenges his officers face while helping local families.

He also gave ideas for how people can help out.



