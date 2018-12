Home Kentucky Semi-Truck Flipped On Nathcher Parkway, Southbound Lane Closed For Several Hours December 15th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Daviess County dispatch confirms a semi-truck has flipped over on the Natcher Parkway near the 68 mile marker.

Authorities are warning drivers to avoid the area if possible as the entire southbound lane and shoulder are blocked.

Police say the driver of the semi-truck with a van trailer has minor injuries.

The southbound lane near 6850 Natcher Parkway is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Comments

comments