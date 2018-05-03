Home Kentucky Semi-Truck Accident Shuts Down Major Daviess County Intersection May 3rd, 2018 Blaine Fentress Kentucky, Owensboro

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Kenergy crew are on the scene of an accident at US 60 East and US Highway 231 North in Daviess County, Kentucky.

A semi-truck traveling southbound on US 231, just south of the William Natcher Bridge, collided in the intersection with a passenger truck traveling westbound on US 60. The driver of the passenger truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threating injuries. Semi truck driver was checked out at the scene. The accident tore down several power lines and traffic signals in the intersection, forcing the area to be closed to traffic.

The intersection and the William Natcher Bridge are closed to allow crews to clean up the accident for several hours. Detours have been established. For those needing to cross between Kentucky and Indiana, deputies advise using the Blue Bridge in downtown Owensboro or the Cannelton Bridge in Hawesville, Kentucky.

Comments

comments