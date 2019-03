U.S. 41 North is closed until further notice after a semi flipped and caught fire in Gibson County Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just north of Princeton on Highway 41 near County Road 225 around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials are re-routing traffic south of the accident while officials clear the scene they’re not yet sure what the truck was carrying.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

