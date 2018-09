A semi driver is expected to be alright after an early morning crash on Interstate 64 in Warrick County. The semi flipped onto its side Monday on the westbound Lynnville exit ramp just before 2 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and officials said the driver was not seriously hurt.

The Lynnville exit ramp reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

