The Castle Knights are squeezing in some last-minute preparations before heading north to Plainfield, In. for their 4A semi-state game against Cathedral.

Despite making it to the state championship game in 2001, no semi-state games were played that year and the Knights have yet to secure a semi-state title.

First pitch will follow the Tecumseh vs. University semi-state game, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

