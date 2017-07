44 News confirms a semi has overturned on the ramp for Southbound US 41 off of Veterans Memorial Parkway. Call came in just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews are on the scene and there has been no word on injuries at this time.

44 news are currently on the scene.

While authorities realize it is rush hour, they are advising everyone to avoid the area.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments