Illinois Semi Over Turned and Power Outages Due to Storm May 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle

Up to 6,100 customers are without power right now due to the storm. Evansville’s West Side, Blairsville, Wadesville, Mount Vernon, and New Harmony are all experiencing power outages.

Power lines in the McCutchanville area are being reported down as well.

All Southbound lanes on US 41 are currently blocked due to an overturned semi.





