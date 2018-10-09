Home Indiana Semi Hits Parked Police Cruiser, Sends Three to Hospital October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Three people were sent to the hospital following a car crash involving a semi-trailer and a Newton County Sheriff’s Office car in Kentland, Indiana on October 6th.

Indiana State Police say just past midnight, a semi being driven by Maurice Watkins of Joliet, Illinois was heading northbound on U.S. 41, just south of U.S. 24, when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to police, a deputy with Newton County Sheriff’s Department was parked in the left turn lane on U.S. 41, performing a traffic stop, as well as a Nissan driven by Aliena Mullins of Evansville, pulled over in the traffic stop.

Police say Watkins made an evasive move to avoid hitting the emergency vehicle by going towards the median but, ended up striking Wallace’s car, which then struck Mullins’ car. Mullins was detained and seated in the back of the deputies car when it was hit. Two other occupants, Emma Hann of Evansville and Deana Goins of Evansville, were outside the Nissan during the time of the crash when they were struck by the Nissan.

Police say Mullins, Hann, and Goins were taken to a hospital in Illinois with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

