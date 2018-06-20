Semi Hits Abandoned Car, Crashes On I-69 In Vanderburgh Co.

Crews in northern Vanderburgh County are working to remove a semi that crashed on the side of I-69 South early Wednesday morning near Millersburg Road. The semi was travelling northbound around 3 a.m. when it struck a car that had broken down on the side of the interstate.

The crash caused the semi to cross the median and into the southbound lanes before rolling over into the ditch on the west side of the interstate. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the driver of the semi had to be extricated and suffered minor injuries.

Wedding said, fortunately, the driver of the passenger car had left the area and was not inside the vehicle when the semi crashed into it.

“This really shows why it is so important to move to safety as quickly as possible if your car breaks down along a busy roadway like I-69,” Wedding said. “It is extremely dangerous to be on the interstate. Cars get hit routinely.”

Wedding said, if you do stay in your vehicle, you should keep your seatbelt buckled in case you get struck.

All lanes of I-69 are open at this time. Officials said there could be brief, temporary lane restrictions when the trailer is removed from the ditch.

Comments

comments