Semi Driver Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide

The semi driver accused of causing a wreck that killed a University of Evansville students has plead guilty.

Kent Hayenga of Linn Grove, Iowa agreed to plead guilty to reckless homicide for a semi accident that killed Devin Cyr.

In May of 2017, Indiana State Police say Cyr’s car was stopped at a traffic light on U.S. 41 and County Road 100 West. Police say Hayenga was speeding and ran a red light, after which he failed to stop and slammed into two cars. Hayenga was not injured, though Cyr passed away from his injuries the next day.

Due to the plea agreement, all other charges against Hayenga will be dropped.

He faces a sentence of up to six years when he is sentenced on November 7th.

Comments

comments