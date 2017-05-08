Home Indiana Semi Driver Cited for Speeding in Crash that Killed UE Student May 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities cite the driver of a truck who slammed into two cars, killing a man in Gibson County over the weekend. Devin Cyr, a student at the University of Evansville, died in the hospital from his injuries from the crash Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police say Cyr’s car was stopped at a traffic light on U.S. 41 and County Road 100 West on Saturday. That’s when Kent Hayenga, of Linn Grove, Iowa, failed to stop and slammed into two cars. Hayenga was not injured. The accident closed the southbound lanes of Highway 41 for about three hours.

He was cited for driving too fast, and the investigation has been passed onto the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

There could be additional charges filed. The investigation is ongoing.

