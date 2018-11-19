Semi Crashes Attempting to Avoid Car Accident on U.S. 41

A three vehicle crash involving a semi is the cause of a traffic block on U.S 41-Alternate in Southern Henderson County.

Police say one car traveling south on U.S. 41 collided head on with a car traveling north around 11:00AM. According to police, a semi truck driving south on U.S. 41 lost control while attempting to avoid the previous wreck. The semi collided with itself, puncturing its fuel tank, and spilling gasoline onto the roadway

A total of 4 people were injured in the incident, and were all taken to area hospitals. The semi truck driver was not injured.

Crews are on the scene cleaning both debris from the crash and spilled fuel.

Officials are saying it may be around three hours to clear all debris from the roadway. Drivers may self-detour along Intersate 69 between the KY 416 interchange and the KY 56 Sebree Interchange.

