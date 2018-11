Crews had a big mess to clean up on Interstate 64 early Friday morning, after a semi crash spilled baking flour across the westbound lanes.

The crash happened before 2:00 a.m. near mile marker 72, in Birdseye, Indiana.

The westbound lanes are closed this morning while crews clean up the mess, and all traffic is being diverted. That closure is expected to last until at least 6:00 a.m. Eastern time.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

