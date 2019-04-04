Semi, Car Accident Shuts Down WB I-64

Photo courtesy: the Indiana State Police Jasper Post Facebook

A crash involving a semi and a car causes a section of westbound I-64 to close. Police say the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-64 at the 60-mile marker in Spencer County when they went across the median and collided head-on with the semi-truck driver in the westbound lane.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes remain closed while the eastbound lanes are moving slowly. It is unknown how long the closures are expected to last.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

