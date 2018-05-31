Semi and Pedestrian Crash Reported in Henderson

A crash between a semi and a pedestrian was reported earlier this morning at US 41 in Henderson.

An individual was attempting to cross the road while the semi was traveling northbound on US 41 and coming to a stop at the intersection when the accident occurred.

The individual hit is currently at St. Vincent Hospital, and the driver of the semi is said to have no injuries.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking and talking when police arrived on scene.

All lanes of US 41 are currently open.

Comments

comments