Seized Drug Money Possibly Misused by Indiana Counties

It is common for law enforcement to seize money during traffic stops that involve drugs. Some of this seized money is distributed back to the agency that makes the arrest. According to a new audit from the Indiana Inspector General, the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Teams of two counties misused a considerable amount of this money.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is cited as using seized money to pay for vehicles for other agencies. The seized money was also listed to cover the salary and fringe benefits of a deputy on the task force. This amounted to over $186,000.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Departed is listed as using seized money to give a $5,200 stipend to a deputy on that same task force.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office claims they did not break the law, saying the purchases were accepted.

The departments await a final remedy from the federal government.

