Seeing Kindness In The Community

Medical bill after medical bill — that was one Henderson man’s life after a construction accident. A local organization came to his aid, helping him to truly “see” kindness in the community.

Jerry Hinton went to work one day, but did not see the world the same the next day.

“Eye got put out in ’72, I did, by a sixteen-penny nail, making pre-fab homes,” Hinton said.

A nail went into his right eye, forcing him to see doctor after doctor to replace his eye. But here’s the kicker — glass eyes cost a lot of money and they don’t last forever.

“Every five years or so you have to get a new eye made,” Hinton said.

The medical expenses started to add up for Jerry, but 10 years ago someone told him about the Henderson Lions Club and its mission.

Auction Chairman Cory Bridges said, “Other than just being a civic group in Henderson, our mission is eyesight conservation and restoration.”

Jerry asked the club to help pay for a portion of the bill Medicare would not cover for his eye and they agreed. But in order to help those in the community with eye problems, like Jerry, the non-profit organization must hold fundraisers like its 65th annual week-long auction.

“Last year we gave $30,000 to local not-for-profits just from our club and the funds we raised from the auction,” Bridges said.

Members said to raise a bunch of money like that, it takes a lot of work.

Bridges said, “The auction is a massive undertaking and it takes ridiculous man hours and definitely my wife will tell you I spend a lot of time away from home.”

But members said all of the work to auction off item after item is worth it, as long as it helps the people of Henderson to truly “see” kindness in their community.

Comments

comments