See Cinderella Onstage!

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance’s latest season has been killing it…selling out back to back shows.

And we’re talking about the latest production…Cinderelly, Cinderelly!

Signature Season Sponsor, Owensboro Health, and Field & Main Bank, Air Hydro Power, Inc., Anne Thrasher Boyd, State Farm Agent, & the Henderson, KY Rotary Club are proud to present CINDERELLA!

This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists!

Tickets are on-sale NOW! Call 270-826-5916 or buy online at haaa.org.

Don’t miss Cinderella at Preston Arts Center in Henderson, next Monday.

Think, “Eh, I’ve seen it,”?

This production has some surprising new twists!

We’ll see you at the ball!

