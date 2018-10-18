See Bullitt County in Theaters Next Week!

Last year, I introduced you to some filmmakers that were shaking things up, and they have joined me today to talk about their production, “Bullitt County”.

You can see Bullitt County, at Showplace Cinemas East and IMAX here in Evansville, all weekend long, next weekend.

Four drinking buddies with a dark secret reunite after ten years for a bachelor party on the Bluegrass Bourbon Trail in 1977 rural Kentucky. But when the friends discover that their favorite distillery has been turned into a winery, the newly sober groom, Gordie, seizes on an even better adventure: search for the legendary buried Prohibition money deep within the woods of Bullitt County, KY. The others reluctantly join him on his quest, only to discover there’s something much more dangerous in Bullitt County than cursed treasure. The friends may have forgotten the dark secret from their past, but the past hasn’t forgotten them.

Press play to see the trailer.

Show times for October 26, 27, and 28 are 11:25 am, 2 p-m, 4:35, 7:10, and 9:45 pm.

You’ll love this award winning film that will keep you guessing at every turn!

We’ll see you at the movies.





